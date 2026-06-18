Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Acquires 82,304 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,304 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 82,304 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of BSX opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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