Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys 11,900 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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