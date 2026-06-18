Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys 124,197 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 653.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,197 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $50,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Adobe by 8,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $196.28 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.02 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $365.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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