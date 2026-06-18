Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,184,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $79,612,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.28% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,456 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $252,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.33.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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