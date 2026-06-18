Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys Shares of 147,000 Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $26,736,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.19% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.33.

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Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.27. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Avery Dennison's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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