Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys Shares of 1,698,950 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,698,950 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $114,118,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 35,840 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Article Title

Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Positive Sentiment: The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Article Title Article Title

UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Negative Sentiment: The sharp selloff after CEO Mike Lyons’ exit has kept pressure on the stock, with investors worried about leadership stability and the potential for a longer transition period. Article Title

Fiserv Trading Down 2.1%

Fiserv stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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