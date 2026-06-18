Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 1.23% of J. M. Smucker worth $128,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.7%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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