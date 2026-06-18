Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $29.41 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $29,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boeing by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $515,930,000 after buying an additional 765,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2,073.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 772,400 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $167,703,000 after buying an additional 736,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE BA opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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