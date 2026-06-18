Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,492 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $72,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $278.27 and its 200 day moving average is $224.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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