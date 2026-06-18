Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 80,200 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 80,200 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Moody's during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $544.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody's Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $456.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $449.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.66. Moody's Corporation has a 52 week low of $402.28 and a 52 week high of $546.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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