Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 91,497 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,416 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 91,497 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,620,187,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,492,377,000 after buying an additional 961,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The company has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron received a Buy rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Article Title

Chevron received a rating from Jefferies, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook and suggests analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Chevron secured a strategic entry into Greece’s Offshore Block 10 , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Article Title

Chevron secured a strategic entry into , expanding its exploration footprint in the Eastern Mediterranean and adding a potential growth avenue. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is not just about oil prices , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Article Title

Chevron’s CEO reiterated that the investment case is , pointing investors toward dividends, cash flow, and portfolio strength rather than only near-term crude moves. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Chevron is in a wait-and-see zone after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Article Title

Several articles noted Chevron is in a after a strong run, with investors watching cash flow and dividend durability as the stock trades below its recent peak. Negative Sentiment: Chevron is being hit by a fall in crude prices tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Article Title

Chevron is being hit by a tied to easing Middle East supply tensions, which can reduce upstream earnings expectations for an integrated oil major. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also points to a broader rotation out of Big Oil and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Article Title

Market commentary also points to a broader and into consumer stocks as fuel costs decline, adding near-term pressure on Chevron shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage on California refiners showed profit margins expanding sharply, which could keep attention on the refining segment but also highlights volatile industry economics rather than a clear tailwind for CVX. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

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