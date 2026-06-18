Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 80,637 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after buying an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,099.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $623.65 and a twelve month high of $1,121.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $970.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $916.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Goldman Sachs shatters dealmaking records with $1 trillion in first-half M&A volume

Goldman Sachs crossed $1 trillion in year-to-date M&A advisory volume, signaling unusually strong deal activity and supporting expectations for higher investment banking fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Goldman Sachs (GS) Lands SpaceX IPO Lead As New Listings Come Back Into Focus

Goldman was named lead underwriter for the high-profile SpaceX IPO, which could bring in additional underwriting and capital markets revenue while highlighting its franchise strength. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. GS Crosses $1T in M&A Deals: Catalyst for Advisory Fee Growth?

Additional coverage noted that the $1 trillion M&A mark and improved dealmaking trends could help Goldman’s advisory fee growth and support investor optimism around a broader capital markets rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also appeared in several unrelated political and market-news items, including congressional bill coverage and broader energy-market commentary, but those items are not direct drivers of GS shares.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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