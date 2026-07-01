Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys New Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,167 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in StandardAero by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in StandardAero by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,224,061 shares of the company's stock worth $321,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,066 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,688,000 after purchasing an additional 522,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,557,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,755 shares in the last quarter.

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StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.97. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StandardAero

Insider Activity

In other StandardAero news, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $63,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,507.52. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,244.16. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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