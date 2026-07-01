Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Glaukos were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $2,809,508.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,563.26. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,585.65. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,003. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS stock opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.82. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $148.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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