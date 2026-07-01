Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $8.56 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000. Robinhood Markets makes up 1.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Robinhood and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Robinhood and reiterated a rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also lifted its price target and kept a buy rating, adding to the case that Wall Street sees further appreciation ahead. Benzinga article

Goldman Sachs also lifted its price target and kept a rating, adding to the case that Wall Street sees further appreciation ahead. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Robinhood’s strong June trading activity and a rebound in the shares, suggesting improving investor sentiment around engagement and volume trends. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage highlighted Robinhood’s strong June trading activity and a rebound in the shares, suggesting improving investor sentiment around engagement and volume trends. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to focus on Robinhood’s “super app” strategy, including crypto, credit cards, retirement, and global expansion, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Motley Fool article

Analysts and commentators continue to focus on Robinhood’s “super app” strategy, including crypto, credit cards, retirement, and global expansion, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Robinhood with Coinbase and discussing the FIFA World Cup as a possible consumer-engagement catalyst were broadly upbeat but mostly narrative-driven rather than tied to an immediate fundamental catalyst. Motley Fool article Invezz article

Articles comparing Robinhood with Coinbase and discussing the FIFA World Cup as a possible consumer-engagement catalyst were broadly upbeat but mostly narrative-driven rather than tied to an immediate fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note says the stock fell while the market gained, but it mainly reflects short-term trading pressure rather than a major new company-specific setback. Zacks article

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $5,189,397.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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