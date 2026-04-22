Caprock Group LLC Buys 426,422 Shares of Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) by 521.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,192 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 426,422 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.14% of Chime Financial worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $958,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $9,087,000.

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Chime Financial Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of CHYM stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.36 million during the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The business's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHYM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Chime Financial

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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