Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.14.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $304.25. The firm has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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