Capstone Capital Management Ltd Invests $802,000 in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,635 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 725,065 shares of company stock worth $137,140,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $197.53 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.64, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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