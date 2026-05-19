Capstone Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,149 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Oracle accounts for 1.5% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Oracle by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.56. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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