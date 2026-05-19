Capstone Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $420.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.53. The stock has a market cap of $686.47 billion, a PE ratio of 138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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