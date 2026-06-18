Caption Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $155.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx is still drawing support from recent cost-cutting efforts, AI-driven efficiency gains, and expectations that it could beat earnings estimates in the upcoming Q4 report. Several analyst commentaries say the company has the setup for a solid print. Article title

FedEx is still drawing support from recent cost-cutting efforts, AI-driven efficiency gains, and expectations that it could beat earnings estimates in the upcoming Q4 report. Several analyst commentaries say the company has the setup for a solid print. Positive Sentiment: FedEx announced a memorandum of understanding with China Southern Air Logistics that could strengthen its air-cargo network and improve connections through Guangzhou, which may help international shipping flows. Article title

FedEx announced a memorandum of understanding with China Southern Air Logistics that could strengthen its air-cargo network and improve connections through Guangzhou, which may help international shipping flows. Positive Sentiment: The board recently approved a 5% dividend increase, and the company’s pilot labor agreement was finalized earlier this month, reducing one source of labor uncertainty for investors. Article title

The board recently approved a 5% dividend increase, and the company’s pilot labor agreement was finalized earlier this month, reducing one source of labor uncertainty for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching key operating metrics ahead of the June 23 earnings release, with analysts focusing on more than just headline EPS and revenue estimates. Article title

Wall Street is closely watching key operating metrics ahead of the June 23 earnings release, with analysts focusing on more than just headline EPS and revenue estimates. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx is recovering from a logistics disruption in Vietnam after reducing cargo backlogs, but the incident highlights ongoing operational execution risk in parts of its network. Article title

FedEx is recovering from a logistics disruption in Vietnam after reducing cargo backlogs, but the incident highlights ongoing operational execution risk in parts of its network. Negative Sentiment: Shares have also been hurt by pre-earnings caution, with analysts expecting lower EPS than a year ago and noting tariff uncertainty as a risk factor heading into the report. Article title

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $325.79 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $370.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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