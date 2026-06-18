Caption Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of GM opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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