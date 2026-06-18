Caption Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

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Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.88. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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