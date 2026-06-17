Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,546 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Ameriprise Financial worth $93,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $543.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:AMP opened at $470.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $422.37 and a one year high of $550.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.Ameriprise Financial's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,789.56. This represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameriprise Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameriprise Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ameriprise Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here