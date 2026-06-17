Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 651,096 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 2,876.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,730 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 651,096 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of Dollar General worth $89,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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