Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632,385 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $196,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Benzinga

Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Article Title

Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Article Title

Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Article Title

Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Negative Sentiment: Lower crude prices are the main headwind, since a sustained move below $80 could reduce ExxonMobil’s earnings power and slow investor enthusiasm for its upstream growth story. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE XOM opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.92. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here