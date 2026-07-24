Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SN opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $83.12 and a one year high of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.80.

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SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

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