Capula Management Ltd Takes $9.96 Million Position in International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 630,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 2.09% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IMXI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,734 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,410 shares of the company's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,949 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 88,476 shares of the company's stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Money Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut International Money Express from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on International Money Express

International Money Express Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.75.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $121.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.02 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc NASDAQ: IMXI is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Money Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Money Express wasn't on the list.

While International Money Express currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here