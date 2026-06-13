Cardano Risk Management B.V. Acquires 1,607,833 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 907.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,080 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,607,833 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,539,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $982.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,096.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,005.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $966.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,060.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Costco, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for Costco, signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Commentary in 24/7 Wall St. emphasized Costco’s membership-fee model as a resilient source of recurring revenue that can support long-term earnings growth.

Commentary in 24/7 Wall St. emphasized Costco’s membership-fee model as a resilient source of recurring revenue that can support long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Barchart coverage noted Costco as one of the retail names rewarding shareholders with a higher dividend, reinforcing the company’s capital-return appeal.

Barchart coverage noted Costco as one of the retail names rewarding shareholders with a higher dividend, reinforcing the company’s capital-return appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage that Costco offers shopping without a membership in limited cases is mainly informational and not likely to materially affect the stock.

Coverage that Costco offers shopping without a membership in limited cases is mainly informational and not likely to materially affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The Iowa court decision involving a former Costco manager appears to be a legal headline with limited direct impact on the company’s overall financial outlook.

The Iowa court decision involving a former Costco manager appears to be a legal headline with limited direct impact on the company’s overall financial outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported rising plastic input costs may lead to higher prices for consumer goods later this year, which could add inflation pressure to Costco’s retail environment and potentially squeeze margins or demand.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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