Cardano Risk Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,003 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $98,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,076.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.78 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $990.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $926.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $958.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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