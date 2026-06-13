Cardano Risk Management B.V. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 4,591.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917,460 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,812,643 shares during the quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned 0.47% of ServiceNow worth $753,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citic Securities lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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