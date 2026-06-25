Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $87.04 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,673 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 197,407 shares during the quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Booking were worth $87,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,600. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,351 shares of company stock worth $13,545,706. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Booking from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $245.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.14 and a 1-year high of $233.58. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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