Cardano Risk Management B.V. Sells 12,895,666 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cardano Risk Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,524 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,895,666 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up approximately 1.1% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $116,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CocaCola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 0.4%

KO stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $346.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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