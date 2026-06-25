Cardano Risk Management B.V. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 671,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $107,260,000. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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