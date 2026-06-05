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Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases 2,133 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
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Key Points

  • Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its Microsoft stake by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,133 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 28,504 shares worth about $13.8 million.
  • Microsoft continues to draw strong institutional and analyst support, with 41 analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target of $561.20. The stock’s recent trading also reflects solid fundamentals, including a Q3 earnings beat on both revenue and EPS.
  • The company’s AI growth story remains a major focus, with reports highlighting new AI models, Azure/Copilot demand, and an AI revenue run rate above $37 billion. At the same time, investors are watching risks such as heavy AI spending, margin pressure, and some insider selling.
  • Five stocks we like better than Microsoft.

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MSFT opened at $428.05 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $356.28 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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