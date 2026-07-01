Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 302.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,068 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Article Title

NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Article Title

Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Positive Sentiment: Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Article Title

Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Article Title

Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Article Title

NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Article Title

Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged a bearish technical setup and a negative short-term trend, which may be contributing to today’s weakness despite the strong long-term AI narrative. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $151.49 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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