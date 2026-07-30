Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL is Lodge Hill Capital LLC's 9th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,530 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up 4.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE CSL opened at $334.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $347.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $432.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.68. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Carlisle Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Carlisle reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.57 billion, up 8% year over year, while adjusted EPS reached $7.03 versus the $6.35 consensus estimate and $6.27 a year earlier. Revenue growth was led by Carlisle Construction Materials, up 8%, and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, up 10%. Carlisle Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Carlisle reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.57 billion, up 8% year over year, while adjusted EPS reached $7.03 versus the $6.35 consensus estimate and $6.27 a year earlier. Revenue growth was led by Carlisle Construction Materials, up 8%, and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, up 10%. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns increased: The company repurchased $250 million of shares during the quarter and raised its 2026 repurchase target to $1.2 billion, which could support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in Carlisle’s cash generation. Carlisle Companies Reports Second Quarter Results

The company repurchased $250 million of shares during the quarter and raised its 2026 repurchase target to $1.2 billion, which could support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in Carlisle’s cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook raised: Management increased its 2026 revenue-growth outlook to the mid-single-digit percentage range, reinforcing the company’s expectation for continued demand and sales expansion. Carlisle Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management increased its 2026 revenue-growth outlook to the mid-single-digit percentage range, reinforcing the company’s expectation for continued demand and sales expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed profitability signal: Operating margin was 22.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.2%, but management expects the full-year adjusted EBITDA margin to remain flat. This indicates revenue growth may be offset by input-cost inflation and other operating pressures. Carlisle Q2 Key Metrics

Operating margin was 22.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.2%, but management expects the full-year adjusted EBITDA margin to remain flat. This indicates revenue growth may be offset by input-cost inflation and other operating pressures. Negative Sentiment: Margin and demand concerns remain: Investors had been worried about higher petrochemical and MDI costs, important roofing inputs, as well as cautious construction conditions. A recent analyst target cut intensified the defensive sentiment before the earnings release. Why Carlisle Companies Stock Is Down Today

Investors had been worried about higher petrochemical and MDI costs, important roofing inputs, as well as cautious construction conditions. A recent analyst target cut intensified the defensive sentiment before the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Data cited in the reports showed 18 insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While such transactions may be compensation-related or scheduled, the imbalance can reinforce investor caution.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

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