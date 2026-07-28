Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,281 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Carlisle Companies worth $134,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $35,912,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.4%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $340.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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