Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts: Sign Up

Carlisle Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $393.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $362.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is 25.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at $46,810,324.44. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlisle Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlisle Companies wasn't on the list.

While Carlisle Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here