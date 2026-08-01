Carlson Capital L.P. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Carlson Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 225.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Carlson Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after buying an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,594,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $62.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their outlook for BAC. JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Bank of America stock price expected to rise FY2026 EPS estimate increased

JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Cybersecurity acquisition strengthens operational defenses. Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Bank of America buys cybersecurity firm

Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Positive Sentiment: Merrill Lynch is adding a sizable wealth-management team. A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Merrill Lynch recruits $13 billion team

A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Higher-for-longer interest rates present both benefits and risks. A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility.

A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a focus after substantial gains. One analysis says BAC still appears reasonably valued or discounted despite having more than doubled over three years. The stock is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its annual high, suggesting strong momentum but also leaving shares more sensitive to disappointing results or guidance. Bank of America valuation and AI expansion

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.99.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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