CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580,807 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,987 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.23% of CarMax worth $190,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company's stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 12.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 61.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $727,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sona Chawla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.39 per share, with a total value of $106,780.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,669.78. This trade represents a 10.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Barr purchased 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $498,294.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 33,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,208.75. This trade represents a 39.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,900 shares of company stock worth $735,574. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.00.

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CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $58.84 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.42 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CarMax this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded CarMax from “underweight” to “neutral” and raised its price target to $60 from $38. The change suggests the analyst believes the company’s outlook has improved and removes a prior source of selling pressure. JPMorgan upgrades CarMax

and raised its price target to $60 from $38. The change suggests the analyst believes the company’s outlook has improved and removes a prior source of selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary indicates CarMax is learning from past mistakes. The development supports the view that management and operations may be improving, helping explain the stock’s sharp relative performance. CarMax is learning from past mistakes

The development supports the view that management and operations may be improving, helping explain the stock’s sharp relative performance. Positive Sentiment: CarMax’s strong share-price performance is drawing attention from investment managers. Vulcan Value Partners discussed the company in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, adding visibility among long-term, value-focused investors. Vulcan Value Partners on CarMax

Vulcan Value Partners discussed the company in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, adding visibility among long-term, value-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified KMX as a strong momentum stock. Its favorable momentum assessment reinforces the market’s current bullish technical trend, though it does not necessarily indicate improved fundamentals. Why CarMax is a strong momentum stock

Its favorable momentum assessment reinforces the market’s current bullish technical trend, though it does not necessarily indicate improved fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with Carvana highlight KMX’s relative strength , but the article cautions that Carvana’s weaker stock performance—despite record results—does not automatically make CarMax the better investment. Investors should weigh valuation, execution and growth prospects rather than simply switching between the two companies. Carvana and CarMax investment comparison

, but the article cautions that Carvana’s weaker stock performance—despite record results—does not automatically make CarMax the better investment. Investors should weigh valuation, execution and growth prospects rather than simply switching between the two companies. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard announced a shareholder investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by CarMax directors and officers. The investigation is preliminary, but it creates legal and governance uncertainty that could weigh on sentiment. CarMax shareholder investigation

About CarMax

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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