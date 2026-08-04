CarMax, Inc. $KMX Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,409 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of CarMax worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $2,184,000. Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $15,195,000. Van Diest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 106.4% in the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 26.7% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company's stock worth $51,767,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 2,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,351.20. This represents a 11.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sona Chawla purchased 2,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.39 per share, with a total value of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,669.78. The trade was a 10.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $735,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.35. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CarMax's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report).

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