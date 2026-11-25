Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. TOP Private Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atomic Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Atomic Invest LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "conviction-buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $597,863.31. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,262.60. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company's fifty day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recent Amazon.com Headlines

Investors following AMZN have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Article: Amazon's Decart acquisition

Amazon’s reported acquisition of Decart’s AI optimization technology and team could help improve performance and lower costs for its Trainium chips, while reducing reliance on Nvidia’s software ecosystem. The deal is reportedly valued at about $7.5 billion; its strategic payoff will depend on execution. Negative Sentiment: The FAA will investigate an Amazon delivery-drone crash in Michigan after the drone struck a fiber cable and a garage. No injuries were reported, but the incident could draw attention to safety and oversight of the delivery program. Article: FAA investigates drone crash

The FAA will investigate an Amazon delivery-drone crash in Michigan after the drone struck a fiber cable and a garage. No injuries were reported, but the incident could draw attention to safety and oversight of the delivery program. Negative Sentiment: A report said Amazon spent $75 million on rights to a Melania Trump movie and series, while the movie earned $16.7 million and received poor reviews—raising questions about returns on the entertainment investment. Article: Amazon's Melania movie and series

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a technology and e-commerce company founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online bookstore. It has since grown into a global business serving consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises and content creators. Amazon operates online stores and marketplaces, where it sells products directly and enables third-party sellers to reach customers. Its other businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related services; digital advertising; Prime memberships; and entertainment offerings such as streaming video and music.

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