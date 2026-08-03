Carmignac Gestion Sells 8,015 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion's holdings in Intuit were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $316.07 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $289.00 and its 200 day moving average is $380.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $807.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Brands like Home Depot, Intuit, and Booking are betting bigger on ChatGPT ads

Intuit is increasing its marketing presence on ChatGPT as major brands shift advertising budgets toward the platform. The move could help Intuit reach more consumers and support customer acquisition for TurboTax and its broader financial-product ecosystem, although the near-term financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Intuit and College Board Partner to Bring Free Financial Tools

Intuit and College Board announced free financial-literacy tools for high school classrooms through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The partnership may strengthen Intuit’s brand and create longer-term engagement opportunities, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results

Intuit will report fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after the market closes on August 25, followed by an investor day on September 17. Investors will likely look for updates on TurboTax demand, AI investments, restructuring and fiscal 2027 guidance. Negative Sentiment: An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Ontario Superior Court Certifies Consumer Protection and Competition Act Class Action Against Intuit

An Ontario court certified a consumer-protection and competition class action against Intuit Canada and Intuit Inc. involving allegations that TurboTax’s “free” advertising was misleading. Certification allows the case to proceed and increases potential litigation costs, damages exposure and reputational risk; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a U.S. securities class action covering investors who purchased INTU between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. The complaints reportedly involve alleged misrepresentations concerning TurboTax growth prospects and investor harm after significant stock declines. Investors face a September 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The repeated notices add headline and legal overhang, though they do not represent new financial results or a court finding against Intuit. Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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