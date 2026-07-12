Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $43.55 Million Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,898 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 25,758 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.8% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $43,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $40,561,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $169,019,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,382. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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