Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 14,851 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 26,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 484,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,330,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $212,433,000 after buying an additional 433,763 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $312,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

TJX stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $151.30. 4,168,337 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,683. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here