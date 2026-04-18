Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,374 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,444 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,517 shares of the company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here