Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,635 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 449.2% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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