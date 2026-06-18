Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Sold by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,090 shares of the company's stock after selling 657,176 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises approximately 1.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.32% of Carvana worth $293,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finivi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Carvana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Carvana in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Carvana from $77.60 to $85.80 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carvana from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Carvana from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $1,017,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 186,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,648,260.10. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $4,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,036,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,976,217.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,812 shares of company stock valued at $29,056,896. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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