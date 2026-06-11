Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 541.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Article Title

Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Article Title

Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Article Title

Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Article Title

Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Negative Sentiment: One risk mentioned in post-earnings analysis is exposure to fuel margin volatility and gas prices, which could pressure future results if conditions weaken. Article Title

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 20.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $915.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.91 and a 52-week high of $917.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $794.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.81.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $796.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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